Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Expensive Things: From Houses In Bandra, Juhu To Private Island In Sri Lanka

By: Sachin T | March 07, 2024
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most sought after names in the showbiz, especially when it comes to brand endorsements and a wider reach
The actress reportedly boasts of a net worth of Rs 116 crore, and is the owner of some of the most expensive things
Jacqueline charges anywhere between Rs 4 crore and Rs 7 crore per film. She also earns crores from the multiple brand endorsement contracts
Jacqueline owns a swanky house in the posh Pali Hill locality of Bandra, Mumbai. Not just that, but she also has a lavish sea-facing 5BHK apartment in Juhu
Jacqueline is one of the few actors who own their own island. She reportedly owns a private island worth crores in Sri Lanka
The actress has a massive car collection and she is the owner of a Range Rover Vogue worth over Rs 2 crore, along with fancy wheels like Hummer H2, BMW 5 series, Mercedes Maybach, and others
Jacqueline also owns an Arabian horse worth Rs 52 lakh, which was reportedly gifted to her by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar
The actress is quite fond of bags and owns items luxury handbags from almost every high-end label including Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton
