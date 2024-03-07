Ranveer Singh Returns Home In ₹3 Crore Swanky Car Post Ambani Bash

By: Sachin T | March 07, 2024
Actor Ranveer Singh returned to the city in the wee hours of Thursday after attending an event hosted by the Ambanis in Jamnagar
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The dad-to-be was all smiles as the paps got excited seeing him and he obliged them with as many photos as they needed
Ranveer, who is known to be a car fanatic, was seen driving himself home in his uber-expensive Lamborghini car as he returned to the city
The actor sat behind the wheels of his swanky Lamborghini Urus Pear Capsule edition, which is one of his most priced possessions
Ranveer purchased the car back in 2021 at a whopping price of Rs 3.15 crore
After the three-day pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Ranveer was once again seen flying to Jamnagar on Wednesday for another Ambani event
The actor reportedly performed on his chartbusters at the event, and he also entertained the esteemed high-profile guests at the private bash
