Alia Bhatt Turns Boss Lady At GUCCI Event; Vijay Varma, Athiya Shetty Arrive In Style

By: Sachin T | March 05, 2024
On Tuesday, March 5, Alia Bhatt donned a striking black oversized pantsuit and channeled boss lady vibes effortlessly at the GUCCI event in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
In 2023, Alia Bhatt was announced as the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian luxury brand, Gucci.
Vedang Raina, who made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, was seen in a shirt and black trousers at the event.
Vijay Varma, who is known for his unique style, wore a Gucci black jacket and blue denim cargo pants.
Ahan Shetty kept it casual in a leather jacket and black trouser pants.
Athiya Shetty donned an oversized black blazer.
Radhika Madan wore a quirky outfit at the event. She was seen in a red bodycon dress, which was worn over a white shirt and a black tie.
