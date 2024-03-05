Who Is Alaviaa Jaaferi? Know About Jaaved Jaaferi's Daughter Who Received A Sweet Kiss From Shah Rukh Khan

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 05, 2024
Alaviaa Jaaferi broke the internet recently after she shared photos with Shah Rukh Khan from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.
Shah Rukh Khan is seen planting a kiss on Alaviaa's forehead. She captioned the post, "The best."
Photo Via Instagram
Alaviaa Jaaferi is the daughter of actor-comedian Javed Jaaferi.
Alaviaa has not made her debut in Bollywood, yet she is among on of the popular star kids.
Alaviaa completed her early education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai.
Alaviaa has studied fashion and design from Parsons School of Design in New York.
Alaviaa is also the co-founder of vis.a.via, which is a multi-brand retail store that brings International brands to India.
Alaviaa is a social media influencer with 268K followers. She also has a YouTube channel with 12.8K subscribers.
Thanks For Reading!