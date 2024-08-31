 Jacqueline Fernandez On Dealing With Negative Media Attention Amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: 'Giving Up This Constant...'
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, has been claiming that he was in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez. However, the actress has always denied the claims.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez has often denied having a romantic relationship with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Previously, she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case related to Sukesh. Amid this, Fernandez reacted on how she deals with the negative media attention

Speaking to Harpar Bazaar, Jacqueline said, "Positives and negatives are always going to be there. But what has helped me the most is giving up this constant desire and need to be loved and realising that this is truly the last illusion we all have and that we all face. This is what has kept me free, humble, and calm."

Jacqueline stated that she believes in God, which is a strong force in her life and thus she does not fear anything. The 39-year-old actress revealed that she meditates often, which has helped her to distinguish between right and wrong people.

"I keep my family and good people close. I hold on to my ability to be empathetic as my superpower, and not a weakness. I remain respectful to people, animals, and towards nature," she added.

On Jacqueline's 39th birthday, Sukesh gifted her a luxurious yacht named 'Lady Jacqueline,' which she has chosen in 2021. In his letter, he also stated that Jacqueliene's 40th birthday will be celebrated together in 'Romeo and Juliet' style. He promised the actress that he would make up for the pain he had caused her.

On the work front, Jacqueline has Fateh with Sonu Sood. Next, she will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, among others.

Helmed by director Ahmed Khan, the film is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwallah. 

