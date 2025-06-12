Jackson Wang To Make Acting Debut With Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4? K-Pop Star Expresses Excitement

Rapper-singer Jackson Wang has taken the internet by storm during his visit to Mumbai, especially after a viral photo with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan surfaced online. The K-pop sensation, who is back in India two years after his Lollapalooza performance, has hinted at a potential collaboration with Hrithik on the upcoming film Krrish 4.

In a recent interview with Elle India, Jackson couldn't stop gushing about his admiration for the War actor.

"Obviously, my favourite actor is Hrithik," he said, revealing that the two stars recently met and shared dinner. When asked if he would consider dancing to Bollywood music with Hrithik, Jackson teased, "I think he’s preparing for a new movie, Krrish 4. I don’t know, maybe I’ll be able to participate in the soundtrack. Or, you know, maybe… I’ve never acted before. So maybe this’ll be my first time acting. Maybe in the movie, you see me and I come out and I die right away. Maybe we’ll have that conversation tonight."

k-pop star #JacksonWang recently called #HrithikRoshan his favourite Indian actor. He also spoke about #Krrish4.



While an official collaboration for Krrish 4 has not been confirmed, fans are already excited about the possibility of seeing Jackson in a Bollywood film for the first time.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Jackson shared that this trip to India feels deeply personal. "I am here as a person - to feel the city, meet the locals, and just go around being a human being, seeing with my own eyes and experiencing the traditional culture, food, sport and the people," he reportedly said.

"Though I have been here two days, I feel I have been here for three years. The nightlife is amazing as well," he added.

Known for his global fanbase and energetic stage presence, Jackson’s interactions with Hrithik and his immersion into Mumbai's culture have made headlines. The actor reportedly hosted a dinner party to welcome Jackson, sparking speculation about the two working together on a big-screen project.