Jackie Shroff Is PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegetarian Of 2023 |

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who has been making buzz for his farm-to-table lifestyle, and promoting the plantation of more and more trees, given how he is always spotted with a plant, has now been awarded the Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023 by PETA. Receiving the award with gratitude, Jackie Shroff expressed his thanks to PETA India, emphasising his longstanding commitment to a healthy lifestyle and vegetarianism.

Securing the highest number of votes for this prestigious accolade, Shroff humbly stated, "I always advocate to the people that we should leave the world as a better place than it was when we arrived, and this award only validates that I am on the right path."

Beyond his cinematic achievements, Shroff has actively contributed to societal welfare, organising free health check-up camps and providing life-saving training. Known for his environmentally conscious approach, he habitually gifts plants to those he encounters, considering them the ideal gift as a source of oxygen.

On the acting front, Jackie's recent release was 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' alongside Neena Gupta, which is a poignant tale of urban loneliness. It is about two people who are old and live alone and who strike an unexpected connection and embark on a journey filled with laughter, adventure, and fun. It also stars Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles. It was released on December 8 on Prime Video. The film is written and directed by Vijay Maurya. Jackie has two upcoming projects, namely, ‘Baap’ and ‘Quotation Gang’.