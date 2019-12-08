'It's not happening': Sonakshi Sinha abruptly shuts down possibility of a female 'Dabangg' film

Actor Sonakshi Sinha says not enough producers are willing to take risks with female oriented films mounted on the same budget as that of the male superstars.

In her career of nearly a decade, Sonakshi has featured in big blockbusters headlined by stars, from Salman Khan's "Dabangg" franchise, to Akshay Kumar's "Rowdy Rathore" and Shahid Kapoor's "R...Rajkumar".

The actor has also balanced these 'masala' movies with films like "Akira", "Noor" and the recent "Khanadaani Shafakhana", where she was the lead.

She is now geared up for the third film in "Dabangg" franchise.

When asked, if the makers are reaching a possibility of a female "Dabangg" film, mounted on the same scale as the original, Sonakshi told PTI, "No. There's still a long way to go.