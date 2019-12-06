Sonakshi Sinha claps back at troll who calls her 'Salman's chamchi'

Sonakshi Sinha might not be one of the most loved actresses but is definitely the most trolled actress in Bollywood. From body-shaming since her first movie, to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's Ramayana question, Sonakshi has often been brutally trolled by Twitterati.

Sonakshi was recently in a conversation with Koimoi when she was asked to read mean comments by trolls. While reading the comments, Sonakshi came across a few really hard-hitting ones. One comment read, "I hate Sonakshi so much I'm afraid I might smash my TV screen."

However, Sonakshi didn't seem to take the trolls seriously. One comment read, "Sonakshi is the biggest chamchi of Salman Khan."

To which Sonakshi had a befitting reply. The actresses said, "Yeah well, he gave me my first film... hu mai, kya karloge?"

If that's not the best comeback, we don't know what is!

Like we mentioned, this isn't the first time she came across these trolls. Earlier during Myntra's #BiggerThanThem campaign Sonakshi slammed the trolls for body-shaming her. However, Twitter trolled her saying she should talk about it without a sponsor.