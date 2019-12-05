Call a stylist! Sonakshi Sinha's weird outfit is making the fashion police cringe

Carefree and bold actress Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for Salman Khan starrer 'Dabangg 3'. However, her carefree nature seems to have called the fashion police as fans are cringing over the latest outfit she wore during the promotions of the movie.

Sona's mixed outfit which can neither be described as a dress nor a jumpsuit, has made heads turn, but in a negative way. Black boho print pants and a shrug over a weird golden top is too unsatisfying. It has a really terrible inverted half moon attached to it, hanging from black rope-like strings.