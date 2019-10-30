Sonakshi Sinha slams trolls for body-shaming, Twitter wonders why she's doing it with a sponsor

Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday shared a new campaign #BiggerThanThem on her twitter. The campaign is a part of Sonakshi's Myntra Fashion Superstar.
The 'Dabangg' fame is talking about trolling in the video. Sonakshi goes on to talk about body shaming. She reads outs the comments of trolls and the video ends with her saying,''I am bigger than them.''
However, twitter wasn't having it. Twitter users quickly took to the comment section and started trolling the actor.
''Next time talk about your issues without a sponsor,'' wrote a user. Another user commented,''but all put aside, you can’t act x''
Watch the video here, also don't forget to read the hilarious comments
The actor was also trolled on social media for not knowing the story of Ramayana.
Sonakshi was unable to answer a question on 'Ramayana' during a popular television quiz show.
On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in the keenly enticipated, Dabangg 3 in her iconic character Rajjo.
