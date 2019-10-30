Sonakshi Sinha slams trolls for body-shaming, Twitter wonders why she's doing it with a sponsor

Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday shared a new campaign #BiggerThanThem on her twitter. The campaign is a part of Sonakshi's Myntra Fashion Superstar.

The 'Dabangg' fame is talking about trolling in the video. Sonakshi goes on to talk about body shaming. She reads outs the comments of trolls and the video ends with her saying,''I am bigger than them.''

However, twitter wasn't having it. Twitter users quickly took to the comment section and started trolling the actor.

''Next time talk about your issues without a sponsor,'' wrote a user. Another user commented,''but all put aside, you can’t act x''

Watch the video here, also don't forget to read the hilarious comments