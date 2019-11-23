Inside pics: Sonakshi Sinha blooms like a flower in this royal purple saree

Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for her upcoming release 'Dabangg 3' starring Salman Khan. Recently, the makers shared a peppy track from the movie 'Yu Kakre'in which Sonakshi is seen wearing a royal purple saree looking nothing less than a flower.
The actress took to social media and shared her look with fans, making them lose their hearts. Rocking her character 'Rajjo' rani's look, Sona wore a royal purple sari with little shimmery embellishes on it.
With nude makeup look, Sona really looked gold in this. While sharing the picture, she captioned "The colors of #YuKarke!! #Rajjo rani in royal purple!! @heemadattani and @themadhurinakhale did an awesome job styling my hair and makeup for this song! Outfits by @ashley_rebello! #purple"
Besides Sonakshi, 'Dabangg 3' will also star Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna. Directed by Prabhudeva, the movie is scheduled to release this year on Dec 20.
