Inside pics: Sonakshi Sinha blooms like a flower in this royal purple saree

Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for her upcoming release 'Dabangg 3' starring Salman Khan. Recently, the makers shared a peppy track from the movie 'Yu Kakre'in which Sonakshi is seen wearing a royal purple saree looking nothing less than a flower.

The actress took to social media and shared her look with fans, making them lose their hearts. Rocking her character 'Rajjo' rani's look, Sona wore a royal purple sari with little shimmery embellishes on it.