Watch: Salman, Sonakshi dancing with children is the most adorable thing on the internet

Megastar Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha on Friday were seen dancing their heart out with special children on the track of their latest film 'Dabangg 3'.

Salman shared the fun clip on his Twitter handle, which seems to be from the sets of the film.

"Dancing with special children of Umang in Jaipur 'yu karke' @binaakak @sonakshisinha @PDdancing @SKFilmsOfficial Dancing with special children of Umang in Jaipur 'yu karke' @binaakak @sonakshisinha @PDdancing @SKFilmsOfficial," he wrote alongside the video wherein everyone danced on 'Yu Karke'.