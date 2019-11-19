Bigg Boss fame Gautam Gulati joins Salman Khan for 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Salman Khan‘s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai started hitting the headlines even before it was officially announced. The action thriller, directed by Prabhu Dheva, was first touted to be a sequel of Salman’s 2009 hit film Wanted, a rumour that he later dismissed. However, Eid 2020 is taken and fans couldn’t be more excited!

Meanwhile, here’s an addition to the film’s cast. TV actor Gautam Gulati has just come on board, and will be seen playing one of the pivotal parts. While not much is known about his character yet, we hear Gautam loved the brief about his part and gave his nod quickly.