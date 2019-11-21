Salman Khan's sister Arpita to deliver her second baby on actor's birthday

Salman Khan’s little sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma are expecting their second child soon. The two also have a three year old son Ahil Sharma, who is a social media sensation. However, the happiness can just be doubled if a recent buzz is true.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Arpita and husband Aayush are planning to welcome baby number two through c-section on Salman Khan’s birthday, December 27. The Bharat actor will be turning 54 next month, and is very much fond of his baby sister and his nephew Ahil. This could only mean a double celebration.