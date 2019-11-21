Salman Khan's sister Arpita to deliver her second baby on actor's birthday

Salman Khan’s little sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma are expecting their second child soon. The two also have a three year old son Ahil Sharma, who is a social media sensation. However, the happiness can just be doubled if a recent buzz is true.
According to Mumbai Mirror, Arpita and husband Aayush are planning to welcome baby number two through c-section on Salman Khan’s birthday, December 27. The Bharat actor will be turning 54 next month, and is very much fond of his baby sister and his nephew Ahil. This could only mean a double celebration.
December will be a special month on professional front too, as Khan will be releasing his film Dabangg 3 on December 20. The film features debutante Saiee Manjrekar, while Sonakshi Sinha will reprise in her role of Rajjo.
Salman usually celebrates his birthday at his Karjat farmhouse, however this time things can get a bit different.
Arpita and Aayush are married for five years and have been together for seven years. They tied the knot in November 2014.
