Kiccha Sudeep reveals he and Salman Khan fought for 23 days for 'Dabangg 3' climax

It’s a matter of two more weeks before the year’s most awaited film Dabangg 3 makes it to the theatres. While Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen reprising their respective roles of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo, there’s an interesting addition to the cast this time.

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep, as we all know, will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. Knowing the fact that Sudeep is quite choosy about the Hindi films he does, it is safe to assume that he got special things to offer us.

He recently opened up during an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, and gave away interesting titbits about the climax of Dabangg 3. Our minds were blown to learn that he and Salman fought for 23 long days!

“The best part of that fight is, till the last, there’s no winner. Both are hitting each other like madness. It’s all fists and wrist and everything. We almost shot sir for about 24-25 days, including the first 2-3 days of dialogues and build-ups and everything. 23 another days, we have fought. It’s the biggest climax ever that I have shot personally,” he said.

The actor goes on to add that it wasn’t a stylishly choreographed fight but one where they were actually hitting each other like two ‘animals’. “He hits me, and if I fall down, whatever I get in my hand, that’s my next weapon,” he explained, adding that he watched the fight after the final edit, and it looked awesome! Watch the video below.