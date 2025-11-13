 'It's High Time...': Madhur Bhandarkar Urges Media To Offer 'Peaceful Space' To Dharmendra & His Family
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'It's High Time...': Madhur Bhandarkar Urges Media To Offer 'Peaceful Space' To Dharmendra & His Family

'It's High Time...': Madhur Bhandarkar Urges Media To Offer 'Peaceful Space' To Dharmendra & His Family

Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol lost his temper at paparazzi and media persons stationed outside the residence. Before that, another video from inside Dharmendra's home surfaced online in which the ailing actor can be seen lying on a bed surrounded by his family, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. His wife, Prakash Kaur, was seen weeping inconsolably in the clip

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Actor Dharmendra | File photo by Viral Bhayani

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar strongly criticised sections of the media for their relentless coverage outside veteran actor Dharmendra's residence and urged them to show sensitivity and restraint. His post came after several media outlets camped outside the Deol family’s Juhu home following Dharmendra’s hospitalisation. On Wednesday, the Sholay actor was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and brought home.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Bhandarkar wrote, "It’s high time for the media to respect the Deol family’s personal privacy. Let’s offer them the peaceful space they truly need, especially during challenging times."

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Ameesha Patel have also expressed disappointment over the media’s intrusive behaviour during the sensitive time.

Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol lost his temper at paparazzi and media persons stationed outside the residence. Before that, another video from inside Dharmendra's home surfaced online in which the ailing actor can be seen lying on a bed surrounded by his family, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. His first wife, Prakash Kaur, was seen weeping inconsolably in the clip, which went viral on social media.

FPJ Shorts
Doctor Shaheen Allegedly Used Sympathy To Radicalise Youth, UP ATS Probes Links With Al-Qaeda Network
Doctor Shaheen Allegedly Used Sympathy To Radicalise Youth, UP ATS Probes Links With Al-Qaeda Network
Bhiwandi: Unseasonal Rains Devastate Marigold Crops; Farmers Plead For Government Relief
Bhiwandi: Unseasonal Rains Devastate Marigold Crops; Farmers Plead For Government Relief
Association Of Indian Universities Revokes Al-Falah University’s Membership After Doctors Linked to Delhi Blast
Association Of Indian Universities Revokes Al-Falah University’s Membership After Doctors Linked to Delhi Blast
Coldplay, Dua Lipa Urge UK Government To Cap Concert Ticket Resale Prices
Coldplay, Dua Lipa Urge UK Government To Cap Concert Ticket Resale Prices

On November 11, some media portals falsely reported Dharmendra’s death. Reacting to the misinformation, Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol condemned the false reports.

The 89-year-old actor, who was admitted over a week ago after complaining of breathlessness, has been under medical supervision for several days.

Read Also
Dharmendra Viral Video: Ameesha Patel Urges Media To 'Leave Deol Family Alone & Respect Their...
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra is set to star next Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coldplay, Dua Lipa Urge UK Government To Cap Concert Ticket Resale Prices

Coldplay, Dua Lipa Urge UK Government To Cap Concert Ticket Resale Prices

Dharmendra News: Breach Candy Hospital Employee Arrested For Secretly Filming Ailing Actor & His...

Dharmendra News: Breach Candy Hospital Employee Arrested For Secretly Filming Ailing Actor & His...

'It's High Time...': Madhur Bhandarkar Urges Media To Offer 'Peaceful Space' To Dharmendra & His...

'It's High Time...': Madhur Bhandarkar Urges Media To Offer 'Peaceful Space' To Dharmendra & His...

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who...

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who...

Dharmendra Viral Video: Ameesha Patel Urges Media To 'Leave Deol Family Alone & Respect Their...

Dharmendra Viral Video: Ameesha Patel Urges Media To 'Leave Deol Family Alone & Respect Their...