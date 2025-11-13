'It's High Time...': Madhur Bhandarkar Urges Media To Offer 'Peaceful Space' To Dharmendra & His Family

Actor Dharmendra | File photo by Viral Bhayani

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar strongly criticised sections of the media for their relentless coverage outside veteran actor Dharmendra's residence and urged them to show sensitivity and restraint. His post came after several media outlets camped outside the Deol family’s Juhu home following Dharmendra’s hospitalisation. On Wednesday, the Sholay actor was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and brought home.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Bhandarkar wrote, "It’s high time for the media to respect the Deol family’s personal privacy. Let’s offer them the peaceful space they truly need, especially during challenging times."

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Ameesha Patel have also expressed disappointment over the media’s intrusive behaviour during the sensitive time.

Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol lost his temper at paparazzi and media persons stationed outside the residence. Before that, another video from inside Dharmendra's home surfaced online in which the ailing actor can be seen lying on a bed surrounded by his family, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. His first wife, Prakash Kaur, was seen weeping inconsolably in the clip, which went viral on social media.

On November 11, some media portals falsely reported Dharmendra’s death. Reacting to the misinformation, Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol condemned the false reports.

The 89-year-old actor, who was admitted over a week ago after complaining of breathlessness, has been under medical supervision for several days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra is set to star next Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis.