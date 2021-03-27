‘It will be the most exuberant era of fashion after the pandemic,’ says fashion designer Anamika Khanna

How the idea of fashion has changed in the pandemic and post lockdown?

After the pandemic, we are not really thinking about trends and what is in vogue and what is not. The general feeling is how this fashion is created, what is its sustainability factor, what it means to people and what’s the change we can bring about. So, the trends really don’t matter much this time.

How do you see fashion in post-pandemic world?

I see a lot of optimism, individuality and experimentation. People really want to live it up and they have had enough of being sad, fearful and anxious. They just want to live. Fashion in the post-pandemic world will probably be the most exuberant era of fashion that one has ever seen.

Designers for the last few years have been insistent about sustainable fashion. Do you think in a country like India the idea is achievable?

There are different ways to look at sustainability. It is just not about using fabrics which are sustainable; it also means creating quality, moving away from creating lakhs of fast-fashion collections. When you create quality, you are allowing the consumer to use the same product for a longer period of time and thereby reducing the ecological waste that everyone is talking about. Sustainability also means that even one piece of garment can be versatile enough to give multiple wears and uses that in some ways is a way to look at sustainability. In a country like India, all of us are conscious people and if we make efforts, we can definitely achieve it.