‘Fashion has witnessed 180 degree change,’ says Payal Singhal as she showcases her new collection at Lakme Fashion Week

The ramp was set in the open air, complementing the bold music in the background as loungewear met streetwear beautifully combined with Indian wear. It’s Payal Singhal with her classy modern Indian wear couture with a global touch! The one designer who has carved her niche in the fashion industry across South Asia in women’s and men’s wear. Her collection, just like every year, featured the future of fashion with a present-day relevance. In one of its kind collection of Indian athleisure titled ‘Kismet’ at FDCI x LFW in collaboration with R-Elan — ‘the fabric of the future’ — Payal’s collection offered an increasingly relevant combination of western and Indian in the face of fashion’s changing axis. At the end of her show, Payal settled to talk to the Cinema General about her idea of fashion in the time of pandemic, facing designer’s block, how fashion has evolved over the years and her wise words for the bride-to-be this season. Excerpts from the interview:

What was the inspiration behind your designs this season?

It’s impossible to ignore the times we are living in when designing a collection now. Comfort being the key, we collaborated with R-Elan and used their eco-friendly and free flow fabrics to create this collection. The next wave of clothing is all about minimal maximalism — which means that even when dressed to the nines, there will be a need for ease in silhouettes and fabrics. This is a unique take on Indian wear merged with loungewear that I have never done before. It is also inspired by how I dress — I do not have separate Indian and western wear wardrobes. My personal style is all about making transitional pieces work together no matter the occasion.