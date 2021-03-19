FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2021: Anusha, Shibani Dandekar, Masaba Gupta and others arrive for the phygitical event

Dandekar sisters - Anusha and Shibani were spotted at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2021, which has a phygitical format with both virtual and on-ground events.

Designers Masaba Gupta, Kunal Rawal and Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra were also captured by the shutterbugs at the fashion week.

Check out the pictures here: