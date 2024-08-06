'It Wasn't Just At My Dad's House But...': Zayed Khan On How Father Sanjay Khan-Zeenat Aman's Alleged Affair Affected His Family

Zayed Khan on Sanjay Khan-Zeenat Aman |

Bollywood actor Zayed Khan recently talked about the wild era of the 90s and the alleged reports of his father Sanjay Khan, having an affair with actress Zeenat Aman. He also shed light on how it affected his family and how things were during that time.

“It wasn't just at my dad's house but was happening in every actor's house. Every person was highly eccentric except one or two oddballs who were sincere and grounded; the rest of them... phew! When I was young, I used to see these guys partying and dressing up in those jazzy Versace shirts and their things. It was a whole different era back then. They were real personalities," he said speaking to Zoom.

All About Sanjay Khan-Zeenat Aman's Alleged Relationship

Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman were reportedly dating each other in the past. The two had an ugly breakup as per the report, and Sanjay turned violent.

On social media, Zeenat has always been vocal about her personal life. She also shares an anecdote about an incident that happened 40 years ago, when she had an eye injury. She claimed it was during a violent fight, but did not mention any name. However, fans believed that she was referring to him.

On the other hand, Sanjay in an interview denied the claims and called it a PR act for ruining his reputation. According to him, “I never slapped her, and these accusations are false”. He also said that her eye issue is genetic and that has nothing to do with him.

Zayed is best known for his roles in films such as Main Hoon Na, Shabd, Dus, Yuvvraaj, Blue, Anjaana Anjaani, and more. He was last seen in the television show Haasil, opposite Nikita Dutta and Vishal Sheth. The show ran from 2017-2018 on Sony Entertainment Television.