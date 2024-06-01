'Isse Better Nora Fatehi Ko Lete': Netizens TROLL Mouni Roy In New Arabic Song Zaalima, Spark Plastic Surgery Rumours

Mouni Roy |

Actress Mouni Roy recently faced online trolling following the release of her new track, Zaalima, with Arabic singer Dystinct. While the song garnered attention for its catchy tune and vibrant visuals, Mouni's appearance in the video sparked a wave of negative comments on social media.

Netizens trolled her for her looks and harshly scrutinised her for the Morrocan dance moves in the music video. Her appearance also sparked plastic surgery rumours.

Netizens Reaction To Mouni Roy In Zaalima

As soon as the track Zaalima was released, users compared her Moroccan dance moves and stated that the makers could have taken actress Nora Fatehi or Jennifer Winget in the song. She was even trolled for her looks and netizens termed her 'nun' and 'plastic' in the music video.

One of the users wrote, "Mouni Se Better Nora Ko Cast Kr Lete." While another comment read, "Kitni buri lag rahi he"

"What happened to her eyes", one of the users wrote.

Zaalima has an Arabic touch; it is sung by Dystinct and Shreya Ghoshal. It is penned by Mbarek Nouali, Iliass Mansouri, Bryan Mumvudi and Rana Sota. The track music is composed by Rajat Nagpal, Yassine Alaoui Mdaghri and Joao Lima Pinto. The song was released under Anshul Garg's Play DMF music label.

Mouni's upcoming work

Talking about her professional front, Mouni was all over the news in 2022 after she played the main antagonist Junoon in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

She will be next seen in The Virgin Tree, co-starring Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Sanjay Dutt. The project will be co-produced by Sanjay Dutt’s Three Dimension Motion Pictures and Hunar Mukut and Deepak Mukut’s Soham Rockstar Entertainment.