Mouni Roy Reveals Being Typecast In Glamourous Roles: 'Bollywood Is A Difficult Industry, There Are No Shortcuts'

Actress Mouni Roy is all set to channel her inner glam queen in her next, titled Showtime. The web series explores the underbelly of Bollywood and gives an insight into the workings of the film industry, and the actress stated that the narrative hits close to home for her since she has been a part of showbiz for over a decade now.

During the trailer launch of Showtime on Tuesday, Mouni revealed that she has been typecast into glamorous roles in the film industry more than once, because of the image that she carries in most of her films as well as on her social media handle and real life.

"I have been typecast in these glamourous roles. But I have also had directors who have seen me for the actor that I am and how I can get under the skin of different characters," she stated.

Shedding light on the challenges in the industry, Mouni averred that there is a lot that goes behind the glamorous facade. "Bollywood must be a fair industry, but it is surely a difficult industry. Along with hard work, you also have to brace a lot of challenges. There is this struggle that you cannot deny and there is no shortcut as such," she said.

"I believe work begets work. When you devote your all to a role and work hard, you're bound to get noticed and get that next role, and that has been my only mantra in life," Mouni added.

During the trailer launch, Mouni also revealed that she was told by filmmakers how she won't be able to make it in the showbiz. "I was told that I don't have the talent to be a Bollywood actor, but here I am," she quipped.

Mouni plays a key role alongside Emraan Hashmi in the narrative of Showtime, which shows Bollywood from the perspective of a film producer and what goes behind making and delivering the perfect film. The web series, produced by Karan Johar, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.