Mouni Roy Shows Us How To Steal The Spotlight In A Corset Gown

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 13, 2024
Mouni Roy often makes a style statement with her gorgeous sartorial picks.
Photo Via Instagram
On Tuesday, February 13, Mouni Roy attended the trailer launch of her upcoming web series Showtime in Mumbai.
For the trailer launch event, Mouni Roy decked up in a stunning outfit from Taali, which is a UAE based brand.
Mouni Roy's corset gown featured a corseted bodice and an off-shoulder neckline.
The outfit was layered with a satin skirt that featured a long train at the back.
Mouni Roy ditched accessoried and let her outfit shine.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
For makeup, Mouni Roy opted for a winged eyeliner, shimmering eye shadow, and a nude lip shade.
Thanks For Reading!