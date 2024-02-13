Salman Khan To Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood Actors With No-Kiss Policy

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 13, 2024
Several Bollywood celebrities in the industry have refrained from engaging in kissing scenes on-screen throughout their filmography. From Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty, take a look at the list of actors who still have their no-kiss policy intact.
Salman Khan has a very strict 'no kiss' policy for all his movies as he is not comfortable with it and makes an conscious effort to make sure that his films are watched all types of audience.
Shilpa Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut in 1993 with Baazigar, has always stayed away from kissing screens on-screen.
Asin has never shot for a kissing scene while she was working in films. Even when she was asked to kiss Aamir Khan in Ghajini, she reportedly demanded a change in the script.
Sonakshi Sinha, who made her Bollywood debut in Dabangg opposite Salman Khan, follows the clause of not kissing on-screen.
Raveena Tandon has maintained a strict no-kissing policy in her films. She also recalled when a slight lip brush with an actor made her feel uncomfortable and nauseous.
Suniel Shetty has never kissed in his movies. He felt that actors are not meant to kiss and dance with their actresses.
Ameesha Patel too has a 'no kissing policy' on screen. She revealed that she is not comfortable doing sexually intimate scenes or looking hot on screen.
Animal actor Bobby Deol has stayed away from kissing on-screen.
Thanks For Reading!