Isha Malviya DEFENDS Munawar Faruqui, Reacts To FIR Against His Fan For Illegal Drone Usage During Dongri Celebration (WATCH)

Actress and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya has defended her co-contestant Munawar Faruqui after Mumbai Police registered an FIR against his fan for using drone illegally during his roadshow in Dongri. Munawar was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on Sunday and on January 29, he fulfilled his promise by bringing the trophy to his native area, Dongri, in Mumbai.

Soon after Munwar arrived in Dongri, hundreds of his fans mobbed his car and gathered at Chaar Null area to get a glimpse of the stand-up comedian. However, one of his fans landed himself in trouble for using a drone, without permission, to record the celebration. An FIR was also registered against him.

On Thursday (February 1), paps informed Isha about the FIR. While interacting with shutterbugs in Mumbai, the actress said she is not aware of the FIR. Reacting to the crowd in Dongri, Isha stated, "Munawar ne toh nahi bulaya hoga. Uske jeet ki khushi mein itne log apne aap aa gaye toh vo bichara kya kar sakta hai abhi (Munawar must have not called so many fans. People came on their own to celebrate his victory so what can Munawar do now)."

Take a look at Isha's video here:

Soon after Munawar was announced as the winner by host Salman Khan, social media platforms were flooded with pictures and videos of celebrations that took place in Dongri in the wee hours on Monday.

Hundreds of his fan followers came together to burst firecrackers and celebrate with his son.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Munawar said, "I am feeling surreal! I am over the moon right now. I have worked hard for the past three months for this very moment, and when I have finally won the trophy, I am falling short of words to express my joy."

He also credited his fans for his victory. Munawar added, "I was just being my real self on the show and I did not do anything different to impress the audience. So I believe this victory is because of the genuine love of my fans, who thought I deserved the win. I have just stepped outside the Bigg Boss house after three months and it will take some time for me to process and absorb the sea of love coming my way."