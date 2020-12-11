Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Wedding Anniversary: A look at their love story

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s friendship with their journey of love also their educational and professional background are quite inspirational.

Isha Ambani ranked second on Forbes’ ‘Youngest Billionaire Heiresses’ list in 2008. Isha successfully got an Ivy-League graduate from Yale University, a degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies, also she has created her place in the world of business. Isha Ambani has always had trouble with the speed of the internet due to which Mukesh Ambani launched Jio.

Just because Isha Ambani is a successor of a huge fortune, doesn’t mean she is not working to make her name shine. She is very determined to women’s empowerment.

Isha got beauty with the brain as she is a shadow of her parents, Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani.

Isha Ambani, a businesswoman, and Philanthropist have kept her personal life safe from the Dazzle of social media, but her name is enough to increase the desire to know more about her.

Whereas, her husband Anand had mastered business administration from Harvard Business School and got the degree of Bachelor of Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Anand had proposed Isha for marriage in 2018 after dating for 2 years in a temple of Mahabaleshwar, thereafter families have celebrated the good news with the couple.

In September 2018 they got engaged at Lake Como Italy. Isha wore ethereal in a unique piece from Dolce and Gabbana’s collection and Anand found in a black-coloured bandhgala.

Finally, they got married on 12th December 2018 in the traditional Indian manner. They had receptions after the day of their wedding.