Coronavirus scare for Priyanka Chopra, refuses to shake hands at Isha Ambani's Holi bash

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas were recently spotted in town, as they arrived for Isha Ambani Piramal's star-studded Holi bash. The couple grabbed major eyeballs and their adorable pictures and videos from the bash also made it to the internet. In another video that's doing the rounds of the internet, Priyanka can be seen entering the party and greeting a friend as soon as she steps down from her car. When the man approaches for a handshake, PeeCee can be seen avoiding his hand. However, her husband Nick Jonas steps in and shakes hands with the man.

After the video started doing rounds on the internet, fans were quick to speculate that Priyanka avoided the handshake due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

A fan wrote, "Oops PC scared of Corona.. Me too.."

Another user commented, "I don't know why she said "haath mat lagana" to that guy, " to which a user pointed out, "Corona virus."

Check out the video here: