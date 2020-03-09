Coronavirus scare for Priyanka Chopra, refuses to shake hands at Isha Ambani's Holi bash

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas were recently spotted in town, as they arrived for Isha Ambani Piramal's star-studded Holi bash. The couple grabbed major eyeballs and their adorable pictures and videos from the bash also made it to the internet. In another video that's doing the rounds of the internet, Priyanka can be seen entering the party and greeting a friend as soon as she steps down from her car. When the man approaches for a handshake, PeeCee can be seen avoiding his hand. However, her husband Nick Jonas steps in and shakes hands with the man.
After the video started doing rounds on the internet, fans were quick to speculate that Priyanka avoided the handshake due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak.
A fan wrote, "Oops PC scared of Corona.. Me too.."
Another user commented, "I don't know why she said "haath mat lagana" to that guy, " to which a user pointed out, "Corona virus."
Check out the video here:
Speaking of the deadly virus, so far 42 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India.
Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak have risen above 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'The Sky is Pink' along with Farhan Akhtar. The actress will be next in Netflix's 'The White Tiger' and 'Matrix 4'. Priyanka is also working on the biopic of Maa Sheela.
