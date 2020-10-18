Is Rajdeep Desai based on Rajdeep Sardesai in Scam 1992? Here's what journalist has to say

Based on one of the biggest scams in the financial sector of India, 'Scam 1992', a web series directed by Hansal Mehta has opened to glowing reviews from fans and critics alike. The series follows the life of Harshad Mehta - a stockbroker who single-handedly took the money market to dizzying heights and later to his catastrophic downfall.

The web series has been adapted from Sucheta Dalal and Debashis Basu's book 'The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away'. Reportedly, the first whiff of Mehta’s involvement in the 1992 securities scam was provided by Times of India journalist Sucheta Dalal, and her role is one of central characters in the show.

As per the show, Dalal got her first tip-off from Mehta's detractors. She then began converting the tip-offs into newsbreaks after which the government machinery became active. In the show, Rajdeep Desai (modelled on Rajdeep Sardesai) plays Dalal's boss. He advises her to layer her stories with evidence and more voices. However, she gets her way.

Now, the real Rajdeep Sardesai has clarified that he wasn't Sucheta Dalal's boss at TOI in 1992. Sardesai also added that he was handling the city news/politics and not markets at the time. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Enjoying watching Scam 92 this weekend.. very well directed by @mehtahansal and fine acting too. One correction Hansal: was never @suchetadalal boss at TOI in 1992. Darryl Dmonte was our Resident Editor and I was handling the city news/politics and not markets."