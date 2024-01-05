Is Janhvi Kapoor Replacing Alia Bhatt In Dulhania 3? Karan Johar Breaks Silence | Photo Via Instagram

There have been rumours doing the rounds on social media stating that Janhvi Kapoor has replaced Alia Bhatt in Dulhania 3 and will star opposite Varun Dhawan for the second time after Bawaal. However, now producer Karan Johar took to his social media handle and denied the ongoing rumours.

Taking to his Instagram story, Johar wrote, “Every morning I wake up to news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma Productions… would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one!"

"We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation… Respectfully, Karan Johar," he concluded. Dhawan also re-share Karan's post on his Instagram story.

Check out Karan Johar's official statement:

Meanwhile, the Dulhania franchise started with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014 starring Varun and Alia. Later, it was followed with Badrinath Ki Dulhania with the same pairing which was released in 2017.

Karan Johar is currently hosting the eighth season of his hit chat show Koffee With Karan. The latest guests on the show were Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.