 Is It Splitsville For Triptii Dimri and Anushka's Brother and Producer Karnesh Ssharma?
With both unfollowing each other on social media and pictures of their time together deleted, speculations are on the rise

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
article-image

While the two have never admitted to it in the public domain, it was known to everyone that 'Qala' actress Triptii Dimri and Anushka Sharma's brother and Clean Slate Filmz producer Karnesh Ssharma were seeing each other.

But, now the general perception that is floating on social media suggests that the two have called it quits. With both unfollowing each other on Instagram and with pictures of them together deleted from the photo-sharing app, the speculations have only risen further. Apparently, Karnesh has also deleted the official posters and first looks of Triptii from their films 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala'. That surely sounds ugly, if not amicable.

However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be known.

article-image

TRIPTII'S AND KARNESH'S PROFESSIONAL COLLABORATION

Karnesh and Anushka Sharma had begun their joint venture Clean Slate Filmz, which had produced 'NH10', 'Phillauri', 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala'. They also fronted the popular web shows 'Paatal Lok' for Amazon Prime Video and 'Mai' for Netflix. In 2022, Anushka announced her official exit from the board of the production house, while Karnesh continues to run it solo. Triptii grew to nationwide popularity for her roles in both 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala', which made her one of the most promising faces to look out for in the Hindi film industry.

The actress will be next seen in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial 'Animal', starring Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. She will also be starring in director Anand Tiwari's untitled film alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk

article-image
