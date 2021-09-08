Is 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed related to Javed Akhtar? Here's what Shabana Azmi has to say

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed, who got evicted from the show in the first week, recently grabbed eyeballs for her latest airport look.

For those unversed, last week, the actress got brutally trolled on social media for wearing a crop bust denim jacket at the Mumbai airport. Urfi was seen wearing a nude bra under the frayed denim top which she paired with blue skinny jeans.

The airport look received some nasty comments on social media and the trolling did not end there.

Renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was also dragged into the fray. He was mocked because several netizens assumed he was Urvi Javed's grandfather.

However, the claim is completely false. Responding to a news article on Twitter, Javed Akhtar's wife, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, wrote, "Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way."

Earlier, in one of her interviews, Urfi had also clarified that she is not related to Javed Akhtar and that people are connecting her with the veteran lyricist only because of her last name.

On the work front, the 24-year-old actress has appeared in shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. She hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Urfi became the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

In her week-long stint on the show, Urfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement and even made a sexy dress out of garbage bags.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:48 AM IST