'I would've gone to the airport naked if I wanted publicity': Urfi Javed claps back at trolls

Former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed, who was recently trolled online for her airport look, finally broke her silence and gave a befitting reply to trolls.

Last week, the 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania' actress got brutally trolled on social media for wearing a crop bust denim jacket at the Mumbai airport. Urfi was seen wearing a nude bra under the frayed denim top which she paired with blue skinny jeans. The airport look received some nasty comments on social media.

Urfi, in a recent interview, hit back at those criticizing her fashion statement and called herself a 'pro' in dealing with the trolls. Javed told Etimes that when she wears an outfit she loves, she doesn't care about what others say. The TV actress said that she used to earlier wonder if it was her fault but she doesn't feel that way anymore as she has 'grown a thick skin'. Urvi said that such things don't bother her anymore.

Clapping back at those who called her look an attempt at 'cheap publicity', she said, "Agar publicity chahiye hoti, toh airport me bina kapdon ke jaati."

Urfi Javed became the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

After her eviction, Urfi said that she wants to come back as a wildcard but says she doesn't want her co-contestants wanting that because she "will kill everyone".

In her week-long stint, Urfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement and even made a sexy dress out of garbage bags.

Javed is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'.

Sunday, September 05, 2021