Irish Wish OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Platform

Irish Wish is all set to stream on an OTT platform soon. Directed by Janeen Damian, Irish Wish is an upcoming American fantasy. It is written by Kirsten Hansen. The film is based on a book editor and her love story.

Where can you watch Irish Wish

Janeen Damin's film is produced by Riviera and Brad Krevoy and it will stream on March 15, 2024. The film is written by Janeen Damian, Michael Damian, Ron Oliver and Kirsten Hansen.

You can watch the film on Netflix. The movie aspires to bring the '90s era of hit romantic comedy back by maintaining the essence and introducing a modern angle as well. The film is a wonderful blend of self and nature's wilderness exploration.

Plot

Irish Wish is a story about Maddie, a shy book editor who is in love with another writer she works with. However, things take a different turn when the love of Maddie's life falls for her best friend and Maddie has to put her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding. Just a few days before the wedding, Maddie makes a wish for true love. The next morning, everything changes when she wakes up.

Lindsay Lohan stars in IRISH WISH. Coming March 15.



When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Until a spontaneous wish for true love causes her to wake up as the bride-to-be. Also… pic.twitter.com/JSMpwJOVtP — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

Cast

The upcoming film's cast includes Lindsay Lohan as Madeline 'Maddie', Charlie Hughes as Immigration Officer, Ed Speleers as James Thomas, Alexander Vlahos as Paul Kennedy, Ayesha Curry as Heather, Elizabeth Tan as Emma Taylor, Jane Seymour as Rosemary Kelly, Jacinta Mulcahy as Olivia Kennedy, Matty McCabe as Kory Kennedy, Dawn Bradfield as Saint Brigid among others.

All About The Film

Irish Wish has been produced under Wild Atlantic Pictures, Riviera Films and Motion Picture Corporation of America Production Companies. Its cinematography was handled by Graham Robbins and music was composed by Nathan Lanier. The movie has a running time of 93 minutes.