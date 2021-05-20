Iranian filmmaker, 47, murdered, chopped up by parents for being unmarried

Iranian film director, Babak Khorramdin, was allegedly murdered by his parents in an honour killing after an argument over his unmarried status.

The 47-year-old London-based filmmaker’s body was found dismembered in garbage bags and a suitcase in Ekbatan, a town in western Tehran.

Head of Tehran Criminal Court Mohammad Shahriari, said that the father confessed that he anaesthetised his son before stabbing him to death and then chopping up his body and disposing the remains.

Following the statement, both parents have been taken into custody for further investigation.

Rokna website quotes the father stating, "My son was single. He was harassing us. Our lives were at stake. We were not safe for a day. He cursed and did whatever he wanted. His mother and I decided. "We got rid of him so that we would not lose our reputation anymore."

According to a tweet by journalist Golnar Motevalli, the parents have also confessed to killing their daughter and son-in-law. The father was quoted saying, "I feel no remorse at all.”