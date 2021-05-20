'The Family Man' creators Raj & DK ask fans to contribute to fundraiser for Telugu actor Pavala Syamala

Mumbai: Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Wednesday asked their followers to support veteran Telugu actor Pavala Syamala, who is currently in financial distress.

The "Family Man" creators took to Twitter and shared a link to a fundraiser for Syamala, saying that the actor is in "dire straits" and needs help.

"We appeal to you to support a veteran Telugu actress, Pavala Syamala. She's in dire straits, going through extreme financial difficulties, & seeking help. We are doing our bit. We urge our friends and colleagues to contribute to support her. Thank you," they wrote.