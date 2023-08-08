Ira Khan Reveals Her Depression Is 'Partly Genetic': 'There's A History Of Mental Health Issues In My Family'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has opened up about being depressed and believing that she needs to be sad to be loved. Ira often makes headlines for talking about mental health issues and how to deal with them.

In one of her recent interviews, Ira said that in her case, depression is 'partly genetic' as there is a history of mental health issues in her family. Ira is Aamir and Reena Dutta's daughter. They tied the knot in 1986 and got divorced in 2002.

However, Ira does not blame her parents' separation for her depression. "My therapist said that one of the trigger points was my parents, who handled their divorce as well as they could at that point. It was amicable. I am not blaming them, but what they didn't realise is that because they made it seem like divorce was not a big deal, there was a perception my mind created of the situation. So, I blame myself for my depression," she told ETimes.

The star kid also stated that she spent 20 years of her life thinking that "you have to be sad for people to love you" and added that she now wants to be happy and 'undo' everything that she has done in the past.

Meanwhile, Ira is quite active on social media and often keeps her followers engaged and entertained by sharing glimpses of her life through pictures and videos.

On several occasions Ira has made it clear that she has no plans to follow her father's footsteps as an actor. However, despite staying away from the acting world, she manages to stay in the limelight for various reasons.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)