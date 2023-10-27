Invite Of Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding Reception In Hyderabad On November 5 Goes Viral (PHOTOS)

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members. Just a few days ahead of their big day, their reception invitation has leaked on social media. It has been shared by various fan pages. After tying the knot in Tuscany, Italy, the couple will host a grand reception in Hyderabad.

The invite reads, "Smt. Padmaja & Sri Konidela Nagababu request the pleasure of your gracious presence on the occasion of the wedding reception of their beloved Son Varun Tej with Lavanya Tripathi (Daughter of Smt. Kiran & Sri Deoraj Tripathi."

The card also mentioned the names of megastar Chiranjeevi and his actor-son Ram Charan. For those unversed, Varun Tej is the nephew of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are his cousins.

According to the invite, the reception is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 5 in Madhapur, Hyderabad. The invite is light green and pink in color with golden font.

Take a look at the viral photos of their reception invite here:

Varun and Lavanya will kick off their pre-wedding festivities on October 30 in Italy with a cocktail party. It will be followed by Mehendi and Haldi ceremony on October 31.

The couple got engaged in June 2023 at Varun's plush Hyderabad residence.

The two actors first met on the sets of their film Mister and fell in love. However, they kept their relationship private and intimate. It only came out in the open to public knowledge, when the two got hitched on June 9.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)