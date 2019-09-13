International pop star Dua Lipa excited about her first-ever live Indian concert

"(I am) So excited to perform in India for the first time ever. I'm excited to get back on stage, (and) I feel like it's going to be such a fun night," the "one kiss" hitmaker told IANS.

In August, we had reported that Dua Lipa might join pop star Katy Perry as headline acts at the OnePlus Music Festival, set to take place on Saturday, November 16 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Now, the singer confirms to us that she is indeed coming to India for her first-ever performance.

A teaser announcing the one-day music extravaganza was launched in July, and it was subsequently confirmed that it would take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai -- incidentally, the venue where pop sensation Justin Bieber had performed a while back.

The time, the stadium is set to host Dua Lipa along with Katy Perry.

Speaking about the music festival, Carl Pei, co-founder, OnePlus said: "We are super excited that Dua Lipa will also be performing in the first-ever OnePlus Music Festival in India! The addition of Dua completes the International Festival music offering. We will be announcing additional music from India soon. This festival will truly be a one of a kind experience for our Indian community".

The 24-year-old English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa made her debut in 2015 with the single "New Love". By the time her second hit, "Be the one" was released, she was already on way to becoming a global sensation. "One Kiss", her 2018 single with Calvin Harris sclaed the top spot in the UK charts. Over the years, she has featured on the US Billboard Hot 100 and also topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, and she has entered the the UK Top 10 several times. A winner of multiple awards including the Grammy and the BRIT Awards, she has collaborated with big names including Sean Paul, Calvin Harris and Diplo.

Tickets for the OnePlus gig go on sale at 12pm September 17. Tickets are priced at Rs 2,000 onwards, with OnePlus users being extended the facility of a 10 per cent cashback through their Insider or Paytm transaction.