International Film Festival of India 2019: All that shone

The golden jubilee celebrations made IFFI 2019 a memorable event. “I was just amazed at the exciting film sections and master classes that were introduced this year,” exclaims Maria Almeida, an art student from Vasco. “I didn’t miss a single day of the festival, even though I had to miss some classes and pamper my mother for extra pocket money! It’s unbelievable how IFFI has matured in the last few years. This year, being the 50th, they are honouring women filmmakers and showcasing regional cinema.” Maria’s excitement resonates with thousands of students of media, art and filmmaking who made a bee-line to the festival and “were always the first to arrive and the last to leave the venues.”

“My best moment was to be able to see Rajinikanth Sir live!” says a jittery Seema Narvalkar interning with a local newspaper in Goa. “I was fortunate to be able to attend the inaugural ceremony and watch him being honoured with the ‘Icon of Golden Jubilee of IFFI’, a first for IFFI.” The ceremony, hosted by Karan Johar, was also attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Priyadarshan and other stalwarts of the film industry and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“I shot my first film Saat Hindustani in Goa and it’s always a nostalgic feeling to be back in Goa,” reminisced Mr Bachchan at the opening ceremony. His films Badla, Deewar, Paa, Piku, Sholay and Black were screened as part of the Retrospective of DSPA section. Isabelle Huppert, one of French cinema’s most iconic actors, was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI 2019.