Inside Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding: Shilpa Shetty & Ayushmann Khurrana Twin In Black, Bhumi Pednekar Dazzles In Saree

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh married actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani in Goa on Wednesday (February 21). The couple tied the knot in traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in the presence of their family members and close industry colleagues. While Rakul and Jackky have not given a glimpse of their wedding yet, several pictures and videos of the guests from the wedding venue have surfaced on social media platforms.

Earlier today, a photo of the celebrity guests from the starry Sangeet night went viral. In the picture, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar, Samiksha Pednekar, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are seen posing for the camera.

While Bhumi dazzled in a shimmery powder blue saree and sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline, her sister Samisksha opted for a red saree. On the other hand, Ayushmann and Tahira as well as Raj and Shilpa twinned in black outfits.

Take a look at their picture here:

The Sangeet night was reportedly hosted by Bhumi and Riteish Deshmukh. Other celebrities who have attended their wedding are Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Nandita Mahatani, Esha Deol and others.

The celebration went on till 4 am and Raj and Shilpa performed on the song Mundeya Tu Bachke Rahi. Also, there were performances on several Bollywood songs like Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen's Gori Gori from the film Main Hoon Na, Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal from the same film and Pehle Bhi Main from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. A media report further stated that there were performances on other songs like Chaar Baj Gaye, Oo Antava, Bole Chudiyaan, Ooh La La, Kudmayi, and more.

WATCH | Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Set the Stage on Fire at Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding in Goa!#ShilpaShetty #RajKundra #RakulPreet #JackkyBhagnani @TheShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/thH1dfaLCb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 21, 2024

Reportedly, Jackky planned a tribute to his love story with Rakul with a special song. Titled Bin Tere, the song has been crooned and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, along with Zahrah S Khan and Romy. It was said that the actor-producer will present the song to his wife-to-be during the Sangeet ceremony.

Jackky and Rakul have been dating for several years now and it was in 2021 that they made their relationship official.