Inside Piyush Mishra’s UdanKhatola Tour: New Songs, Ghalib’s Influence And Balancing Films & Music

In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, actor and singer Piyush Mishra shares the story behind his band Ballimaaraan, named after the famous streets of Old Delhi where poet Mirza Ghalib once lived. Mishra talks about his excitement for the ongoing UdanKhatola tour, during which his band is performing across 15 cities and 3 countries, and releasing a new album with fresh songs. He also explains how he balances acting, singing, and writing, gives updates on his latest film and OTT projects, and reflects on the success of Illegal Season 3, offering a glimpse into his busy yet fulfilling life. Excerpts:

Q. What inspired the name Ballimaaraan for your band?

A. Because I had done some of my life’s major work in Delhi, I wanted Delhi’s name to be reflected in everything I do. I was searching for a symbol that keeps Delhi alive in my memories. And what symbol could be better than Mirza Ghalib? He lived in Baalimaaraan in Old Delhi and his haveli is still there. I recently visited his haveli and found it in decrepit condition. If it was in America or Europe, it would be well-preserved. Nevertheless, my purpose was fulfilled and I found the inspiration for my band’s name.

Q. What excites you the most about performing in 15 cities and 3 countries?

A. The biggest excitement is to travel to multiple places and experience their cuisine, language, milieu, diversity and values. We will also be able to take our music where we earlier couldn’t — cities such as Gwalior, Agra, Kanpur and even smaller towns. Our songs are not exclusively for metro cities. They can and must be enjoyed by people in smaller cities.

Besides India, we are traveling to the UK, US and Canada. We are thrilled to get acquainted with their milieus.

Q. How do you balance your acting, singing, and writing careers?

A. Yaar, it happens easily. Even after doing all my work, I have enough time left to reflect, meditate and pray. Usually after six in the evening I am busy with my prayers. I don’t belong to the world at that time. I belong to myself and my solitude.

I don’t understand why people talk about struggling to make more time in life. Perhaps they lie and deceive. Noone can be so busy that they cannot balance out life. It is not rocket science. If you try, it will happen. I enjoy talking to my wife and kids, I enjoy having my friends over for tea… I balance all of this quite easily.

Q. Can you share any updates on your upcoming movie projects or OTT series?

A. I am shooting a lot between my band work. My condition to producers and filmmakers is that they have to adjust my dates according to my band’s schedule. I come and perform for my band, then leave for my shoots. I bought a big house recently so I need to shoot a lot this year to make money.

I have a big web series coming, Anarchy, that’s on a large scale. It’s already been shot and features several famous actors. I did Indian 2 recently. I have a film called Azaad coming. There are multiple other projects in the works.

Q. How do you feel about the success of Illegal 3 on OTT platforms?

A. Illegal Season 3 witnessed great success. If the third season of a show has been made and a fourth is being discussed, it means it has been widely watched. My co-star in the show, Neha Sharma, is a good friend of mine. Law and lawmakers are a complex topic. Law shows tend to become boring as a result. However, Illegal is not boring at all. In fact, Illegal Season 3 is the most watched season of the show. I am happy about it.

Q. How did you get cast for Maine Pyar Kiya and why did you reject it?

A. People have misconceptions about this story. I was not cast for the film. I was strongly considered for it. When I was in 3rd year of National School of Drama (NSD), there was an Actor’s hunt for the movie. Sooraj Barjatya’s father, Raj Kumar Barjatya, visited us and really liked me. I used to look very good back then and had sharp features. The director of our institute, the late Mohan Maharishi, introduced us. Mr. Barjatya signed a photo of mine and asked me to come to Bombay. But I wasn’t interested in going. I was very unstable and erratic in that phase of my life. So I turned the film down. I wouldn’t be the same person if I had done Maine Pyar Kiya. I wouldn’t have seen the difficulties that shaped me. So I have no regrets. I wish Salman Khan for all his success.