Inside Pics: AbRam, Yash, Roohi and other starkids attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday bash

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira Chopra who turned 4-year-old yesterday, on December 9 hasn't faced the camera a lot. Rani made sure to keep her away from the paparazzi as much as possible, however, her star-kids studded birthday bash wasn't out of sight.

From Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam to Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi Johar, the birthday bash did seem a starry affair. Along with kids, many B-town celebs also attended the party including Rekha, Vaani Kapoor and Farah Khan.

While Adira still wasn't visible anywhere near the location, we have the pictures of the various the guests who were spotted while to gracing the occasion. Check out all the pictures here: