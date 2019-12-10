Entertainment

Inside Pics: AbRam, Yash, Roohi and other starkids attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday bash

By FPJ Web Desk

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira celebrated her 4th birthday on December 9

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira Chopra who turned 4-year-old yesterday, on December 9 hasn't faced the camera a lot. Rani made sure to keep her away from the paparazzi as much as possible, however, her star-kids studded birthday bash wasn't out of sight.

From Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam to Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi Johar, the birthday bash did seem a starry affair. Along with kids, many B-town celebs also attended the party including Rekha, Vaani Kapoor and Farah Khan.

While Adira still wasn't visible anywhere near the location, we have the pictures of the various the guests who were spotted while to gracing the occasion. Check out all the pictures here:

AbRam
Tusshar Kapoor with his son
Kajol
Sameera Reddy with son
Raj Kundra and son Viaan
Yash and Roohi Johar
Vaani Kapoor
Karan Johar
Farah Khan
Rekha
Raveena Tandon
Urvashi Sharma and son
Pictures by Viral Bhayani

