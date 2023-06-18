Inside Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's Wedding: Couple Takes 7 Pheras, Bride Stuns In Red Lehenga; Watch Videos

Sunny Deol's son, actor Karan Deol, tied the knot with girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 as per Hindu customs in Mumbai. Several inside pictures and videos of the newlywed couple are doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Karan & Drisha's FIRST wedding pics out

The bride and groom looked stunning together. While Karan opted for an off-white sherwani and a matching turban, Drisha wore a red lehenga. She completed her bridal look with a mangtika, earrings and gold necklace.

The first pictures of the couple show them sitting around the holy fire on the mandap. Reportedly, the couple took saat pheras in the presence of their close friends and family members. The photos and videos have been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on social media.

Take a look at the photos here:

Several videos of the baraat have also surfaced online. Karan's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra was spotted grooving with Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol.

Groom Karan made a grand entry on a white horse and the guests danced around him to the dhol beats.

Karan and Drisha's sangeet, mehendi, and haldi ceremonies took place between June 15 to 17 in Mumbai. The Deol family have also planned a reception for their industry friends on the evening of June 18 at Taj Lands End in Bandra.

If reports are to be believed, Karan got engaged to his lady love a couple of months back. The engagement reportedly took place on the occasion of the wedding anniversary of his grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, in a close-knit ceremony.

About Karan's wife Drisha Acharya

Drisha is acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter. The couple's love story is said to be a classic case of childhood romance, with the two having known each other since their younger days.

Despite being based in Dubai, Acharya works as a manager at a travel agency and has been a pillar of support for Karan throughout their courtship.