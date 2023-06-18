Karan Deol Wedding: Groom Makes Entry On Ghodi; Dharmendra, Sunny & Others Arrive In Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
Sunny Deol's son, actor Karan Deol, is all set to tie the knot with Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on June 18
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The Deols arrived in style in traditional outfits for the wedding
Several visuals from the baaraat have surfaced online
The groom looked handsome in an off-white sherwani
Sunny Deol waved at paps as he arrived at the wedding venue
He wore a pista green kurta and white pyjama with red turban
Karan's grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra, was seen arriving in his car
Abhay Deol was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs. He was spotted in an all-white traditional outfit
Karan and Drisha's wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony
Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time, however, they always remained tight-lipped about it
