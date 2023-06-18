Karan Deol Wedding: Groom Makes Entry On Ghodi; Dharmendra, Sunny & Others Arrive In Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023

Sunny Deol's son, actor Karan Deol, is all set to tie the knot with Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on June 18

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The Deols arrived in style in traditional outfits for the wedding

Several visuals from the baaraat have surfaced online

The groom looked handsome in an off-white sherwani

Sunny Deol waved at paps as he arrived at the wedding venue

He wore a pista green kurta and white pyjama with red turban

Karan's grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra, was seen arriving in his car

Abhay Deol was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs. He was spotted in an all-white traditional outfit

Karan and Drisha's wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time, however, they always remained tight-lipped about it

