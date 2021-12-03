Inside Edge 3: Cricket based series receives mixed reaction from fans on Twitter

Amazon Prime Video on Friday launched the latest season of Inside Edge. One of the first web series that caught the attention of the Indian audience, this Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani production explores the behind the scenes realities of the cricketing world. From match-fixing and politics in the game to cricketers’ inflated egos, the series depicts the dirty side of the sport which is nothing less than a religion in India.

Starring Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta and Sapna Pabbi, among others, Inside Edge series 3 promises to be a weekend must-watch. With the exciting India-Pakistan cricket match angle added to the show, fans can expect a lot of fireworks from this season. Here's what Twitteratti who watched the season felt about it:

Inside Edge Season 3 Twitter review

Always a fan of Inside Edge. Best of Amazon. https://t.co/YA67UU4EQI — Swastik Routray (@CineMalaria) December 3, 2021

Inside edge was a pretty good series ! — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) December 2, 2021

I'm already on Episode 4 it's 3:30 am of the morning. Will finish it off and go to work. 😁 Cheers! #InsideEdgeOnPrime pic.twitter.com/BTiZgcGnGR — Subhajit Bose | 🇮🇳 (@maverickrb11) December 2, 2021

Except more in inside edge season-3 but disappointed last season is far better than latest one #InsideEdgeSeason3 #InsideEdge3 @PrimeVideo — VI-RO (@DADDYHUNDRED) December 2, 2021

the game is the same, it just got more intense 🔥 #InsideEdgeOnPrime, new season, Dec 3 pic.twitter.com/5TH8qhBfN4 — ᑌᗰᗩᑎG ᗪᕼIᗰᗩᑎ (@Umangdhiman1027) December 3, 2021

#InsideEdge3 is out. Watched an episode. This time things are getting personal. Characters getting backstories. Looks like this is gonna be interesting.



Excited. Weekend watch ready!#InsideEdgeOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN @vivekoberoi @krnx — Noyon Jyoti Parasara | নয়ন জ্যোতি পৰাশৰ (@NoyonSENSE) December 3, 2021

Just watched inside edge season 3 . It was good but seriously not as good as previous seasons and heck man it has so many small errors that it irritated the hell out of me. I really wonder can't these guys make error free movie or series . — Aryan Singh (@AryanSi79779749) December 3, 2021

Inside Edge could have been so much better, if not for overacting. — Chicken Man (@Gustavofring_45) December 3, 2021

ngl Inside Edge season 3 was a bit of a step down from previous seasons. Too much stuff in it. The twists were predictable asf. Still a good story tho and some of the performances were great, Vivek Oberoi and Tanuj Virwani especially. pic.twitter.com/tDFjhORCr2 — Advit (@advitreides) December 3, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 01:23 PM IST