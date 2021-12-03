e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 01:23 PM IST

Inside Edge 3: Cricket based series receives mixed reaction from fans on Twitter

FPJ Web Desk
Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video on Friday launched the latest season of Inside Edge. One of the first web series that caught the attention of the Indian audience, this Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani production explores the behind the scenes realities of the cricketing world. From match-fixing and politics in the game to cricketers’ inflated egos, the series depicts the dirty side of the sport which is nothing less than a religion in India.

Starring Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta and Sapna Pabbi, among others, Inside Edge series 3 promises to be a weekend must-watch. With the exciting India-Pakistan cricket match angle added to the show, fans can expect a lot of fireworks from this season. Here's what Twitteratti who watched the season felt about it:

Inside Edge Season 3 Twitter review

Watch 'Inside Edge 3' Trailer: Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha's show promises more surprises and mystery... Watch 'Inside Edge 3' Trailer: Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha's show promises more surprises and mystery...

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 01:23 PM IST
