'Industry Kisi Ke Baap Ki Nahi Hai': Vidya Balan Opens Up About Nepotism In Bollywood

Actress Vidya Balan, who is gearing up for the release of Do Aur Do Pyaar, has opened up about nepotism and facing bias in the Hindi film industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with Parineeta. Devoid of any filmy connections, Vidya had to navigate the challenges of being an outsider. However, despite her lack of industry roots, the actress managed to make a place for herself in the industry and impress the audience with her stellar performances.

In an interview with Indian Express, Vidya said that the industry does not belong to anybody’s father, otherwise, all the star kids would have been successful today.

"Nepotism or no nepotism, I am here. Kisi ki baap ki industry nahi hai, nahi toh har baap ka beta, har baap ki beti successful hote," the actress stated when asked whether she faced bias in the film industry.

During the same interview, Vidya said she has been a lone ranger. "I have been happy doing my own things. There were times when I felt like, ‘Maybe if I had the protection of certain people, people would have been a bit kinder in those phases.’ But in terms of opportunities, I don’t think anybody has been able to deny me my share," the actress shared.

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Meanwhile, Vidya's Do Aur Do Pyaar also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. It is slated to release in theatres on April 19, 2024.

The intriguing trailer of the film showed a married couple, Vidya and Pratik, having issues in their marriage and ending up having an extramarital affair with characters played by Sendhil and Ileana. The film has been directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

On the work front, Vidya will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.