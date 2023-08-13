India’s Best Dancer 3: Abhishek Bachchan Reveals He Played Cupid Between THIS Bollywood Couple

Abhishek Bachchan | Pic: Instagram/Bachchan

This weekend, on the 76th anniversary of India’s Independence Day, India’s Best Dancer 3 will commemorate the grand celebration with much gusto as the contestants along with their choreographers give patriotic dance tribute in the Azaadi Ki Kahani special. Evoking the spirit of patriotism through mesmerising acts, this special episode will be graced by Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, the lead stars of Ghoomer. Singers Mahalaxmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, Shaan, Bikram Ghosh, and Hariharan will also promote their upcoming song Yeh Desh.

The episode will take viewers on a poignant journey through history as the talented contestants, along with their choreographers, delve into the stories of our respected and iconic leaders who were instrumental in bringing about the revolution and change. One of the highlights of the evening will be the delightful banter between old friends, Abhishek and judge Sonali Bendre. Spilling the tea about their friendship, the actor will share how he played a pivotal role in bringing Sonali and her husband Goldie Behl together.

Talking about this memory, Abhishek humorously remarks, “My bhabhi Sonali is sitting right next to me. I chose her husband Goldie for her. He is a very close friend, and I would like to take this credit. I was a kabab mein haddi! I was not actually a Cupid for them but I used to talk to Goldie when he was shooting a film called Angaaray (1998) starring Sonali.”

He adds, “I think that’s the first time they had met and, at that time, I remember Goldie used to talk to me and say, ‘Sonali is very nice’.”

Abhishek fondly recounted his early days in the industry and shared how a prank orchestrated by Sonali and Ajay Devgn during the shoot of Major Saab left him in splits. “Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan was doing a film called Major Saab; Sonali was the heroine, and we built a bond at that time. They used to bully me, Ajay and Sonali. Once we were shooting in Australia, and everyone said, ‘It’s a holiday tomorrow, let’s go for a movie’. I took the tickets and was waiting for them outside, and they didn’t come over there. They were sitting at the hotel and laughing, saying how was the movie. And at that time, I didn’t have money either.”

Sonali chimes in, “Yes, Abhishek has played a very important role in our love story. During Major Saab, Abhishek was like this sweet person who used to take care of us so much we used to have so much fun.”

The show airs tonight on a TV channel.

