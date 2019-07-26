Indian dance group 'V.Unbeatable' gets golden buzzer at 'America's Got Talent'

V.Unbeatable, who also received standing ovation from the judges wore yellow-colour tees with 'Vikas' imprinted on it, in honour of their late friend, who passed away during rehearsal sessions six-years ago.

"Six years ago, we were doing rehearsals and suddenly the incident happened. He fell down and his body was paralyzed. After a few weeks he passed away," one of the dancers explained to the panel of judges before their performance.

He further explained that Vikas had dreamt of performing on a prestigious platform like America's Got Talent, so the 29 dancers were doing it for him. One of the guest judge, Dwyane Wade, said after the group's spectacular performance, "My heart is beating at a rapid pace that I haven't felt before."