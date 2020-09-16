Indian classical dance legend Kapila Vatsyayan dies at 91

Kapila Vatsyayan, a leading scholar of Indian classical dance, art, architecture, and art history died aged 91.
She was a former member of parliament and bureaucrat in India. She served as the founding director of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. She also served as Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Education.
Kapila is the younger sister of poet and art critic Keshav Malik. She married noted Hindi Writer S.H. Vatsyayan 'Ajneya' in 1956. The couple called it quits in 1969.
In 2011, she was awarded the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India.
Further details awaited.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)